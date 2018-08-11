Divers pull bodies of 12-year-old girl, woman who drowned in Meramec River

A water rescue is underway in South County after a person slipped underwater Saturday afternoon, according to officials.More >
A water rescue is underway in South County after a person slipped underwater Saturday afternoon, according to officials.More >
The mother, preventing the body from sinking to the ocean floor, has been carrying it and nudging it toward the surface.More >
The mother, preventing the body from sinking to the ocean floor, has been carrying it and nudging it toward the surface.More >
St. Louis police released surveillance video of individuals carrying and firing weapons at a packed North City gas station parking lot.More >
St. Louis police released surveillance video of individuals carrying and firing weapons at a packed North City gas station parking lot.More >
“We have to pay it or we die.”More >
“We have to pay it or we die.”More >