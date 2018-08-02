14 people detained, 1 on the run after being found without documents in Eureka; ICE contacted

James Bommarito, the son of Tony's restaurant owner Vincent Bommarito, was convicted Thursday of exhibiting a firearm, a lesser offense to his previous charge of assault.More >
A federal grand jury indicted a man Thursday for carjacking and killing a local cab driver.More >
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials were contacted after multiple people were found without documents in a van in Eureka Thursday.More >
An investigation is underway after a man was killed in north St. Louis early Monday morning.More >
