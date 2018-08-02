14 people detained, 1 on the run after being found without documents in Eureka; ICE contacted

Multiple men on the side of the road in Eureka (Credit: KMOV)

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials were contacted after multiple people were found without documents in a van in Eureka Thursday.

Missouri Highway Patrol officials said a trooper pulled over a van for tailgating on eastbound Interstate 44 just west of the Six Flags exit around 7:30 a.m. After the van pulled over, the driver and a passenger ran, and 13 others were found inside the vehicle.

When a trooper asked the 13 people inside the van for identification none of them were able to provide documents, officials said. The trooper then contacted ICE for assistance.

"They weren't able to identify themselves in anyway and they had no paperwork to show their nationality," said Cpl. Justin Wheatley with Missouri Highway Patrol.

Highway patrol officials told News 4 there is a language barrier.

Eleven of the people, 10 men and one woman, who remained in the van were transported to the Eureka Police Department. They were eventually transported to an undisclosed ICE facility.

Highway Patrol officials said two of the people who remained in the van are being detained at an unreleased location.

One of the people that ran from the van was later found.

"I think fear would be the first thing I saw," said Sara John of the Interfaith Committee on Latin America.

John says she tried to offer help to the van's occupants but was kept back by agents.

Experts say the majority of undocumented immigrants coming into the US are fleeing desperate situations in Central America and usually trying to reach family members.

Troopers are still searching for the other person that left the van. Earlier in the morning, officials described the two who ran off as Hispanic men. One of the men was wearing a gray shirt, jeans and a black baseball cap. The other man was wearing a navy shirt and navy jacket.

