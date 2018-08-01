Social media helps unite ashes with woman's daughter

Images of the item and photo that were with the item purchased at the Farmington Goodwill (Credit: Jeni Kinney)

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman took to social media to help her mother find a family after she purchased something at Goodwill in Farmington that had ashes inside.

Jeni Kinney posted two pictures on Facebook Tuesday of a “fountain thing” her mother purchased from the Goodwill. In the post, Kinney wrote that her mother had plans to put her brother’s picture in it but then found out the item had ashes in it and a photo on the outside.

Kinney said the item also has a “sweet prayer”, plays ‘Amazing Grace’ and had a purple and white ribbon inside.

Wednesday, Kinney contacted News 4 and said that they had found the woman's daughter and were making arrangements to give the item to her.

