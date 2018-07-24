Former VP Biden, wounded vets stop in St. Louis as part of walk to NYC

Wounded veterans from the United States and the United Kingdom will be joining forces with former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden in St. Louis on Wednesday. Credit: KMOV

Wounded veterans from the United States and the United Kingdom joined forces with former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden in St. Louis on Wednesday.

The veterans are walking 1,000 miles across the country to raise money for wounded veterans and those with PTSD. They rested in St. Louis Tuesday night before the next leg of their journey, which is called the Walk of America and is organized by a British charity called Walking with the Wounded.

The group gathered in Kiener Plaza Wednesday morning.

“It is important that every single veteran knows that we are doing this for every one of them,” said Cpl. Frankie Perez from the Army National Guard.

"Since we've been out here, one of my friends committed suicide through PTSD and one of the other guys, Johnny. His friend also killed himself and that's just two people we personally know. On average, 22 veterans a day kill themselves through mental health issues," said British Cpl. Kemsley Whittlesea.

Whittlesea said the walk is making a difference, saying other vets have reached out for help.

The group was be joined by the Bidens for the leg of the route to the Archgrounds.

The walk began in Los Angeles. In total, the team will visit 68 cities. The walk ends September 6 at the World Trade Center Memorial in New York City.

