Comfort dogs may soon be used in St. Louis County Court

Seventeen people were killed and several were injured after a duck boat capsized and sank on Table Rock Lake in Stone County, Missouri, near Branson, Thursday night.More >
Seventeen people were killed and several were injured after a duck boat capsized and sank on Table Rock Lake in Stone County, Missouri, near Branson, Thursday night.More >
A survivor of the tourist boat tragedy that killed 17 people, including nine of her relatives speaks about the moments up to her rescue.More >
A survivor of the tourist boat tragedy that killed 17 people, including nine of her relatives speaks about the moments up to her rescue.More >
A grandmother who died after a duck boat capsized and sank on Table Rock Lake is being called a hero for saving her granddaughter’s lifeMore >
A grandmother who died after a duck boat capsized and sank on Table Rock Lake is being called a hero for saving her granddaughter’s lifeMore >
A St. Louis couple was among the 17 killed in the Branson, Missouri duck boat tragedy.More >
A St. Louis couple was among the 17 killed in the Branson, Missouri duck boat tragedy.More >