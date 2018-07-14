Severe storms leave trail of damage, power outages across Missouri, Illinois

Traffic signal was knocked down near 18th Street and Olive as Saturday's storm passes through the area ( Credit: KMOV)

Strong thunderstorms rumbled through parts of Missouri and Illinois Saturday afternoon, leaving thousands without power and storm damage behind.

The prominent winds took down two traffic signals in St. Louis leaving wires exposed. The first report of damage was near the intersection of Jefferson and Windmier place after the storm took an entire traffic signal down around 3:30 p.m.

A News 4 photographer spotted a traffic signal near 18th Street and Olive was knocked off its mast arm.

Just past 4 p.m., officers blocked lanes of Chippewa Street where a tree landed on top of two cars as the first round of storms moved through the area.

"This is my brand new car, it is three days old, totally destroyed by falling branches," said Justin Meehan.

Meehan said that he knew the large tree along Henrietta Place near Lafayette Square would be an issue but wasn’t expecting to find a large tree on top of his car.

"This is something I complained about months in the past and I'm a little-disturbed no one came out and did anything," said Meehan.

This storm is a wind-making beast! Report of a 71 mph gust in Caseyville, IL. Warning continues for parts of Madison & St. Clair counties in Illinois. MUCH quieter in the city now.#stlwx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/pS4bo6vAAu — Matt Chambers (@WeatherChambers) July 14, 2018

In Illinois, there were reports of several toppled trees in Madison County. As of 4:45 p.m., power lines were reported down in Macoupin County.

Ameren is reporting over 15,000 customers are out of power in Missouri and more than 5.000 in Illinois as of 10:10 p.m.

