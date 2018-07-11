Man walking across the country to raise money for abused childre - KMOV.com

Man walking across the country to raise money for abused children

By KMOV.com Staff
Michael Capozzoli is walking from California to Massachusetts and hopes to raise $250,000 for a safe house for abused children. (Credit: KMOV) Michael Capozzoli is walking from California to Massachusetts and hopes to raise $250,000 for a safe house for abused children. (Credit: KMOV)

An Arizona man is passing through St. Louis, and he’s asking residents for a penny.

Michael Capozzoli is walking from California to Massachusetts and hopes to raise $250,000 for a safe house for abused children.

"A guy 56 years old stood up in front of a crowd of 250 people and said, ‘It’s not my fault. I did nothing wrong,’” said Capozzoli. “So I'm making a difference one step at a time. You don't know whose lives you're gonna touch."

Capozzoli plans to reach Fenway Park in Boston in 84 days. You can help him reach his goal by visiting justapennyplease.org

