Veteran fired from VA job, says it's payback for disability dispute

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two-time war veteran Eric Carter told News 4 the last thing he was expecting to see during the week of Independence Day was a letter from the Office of Veterans Affairs seeking his termination.

“I think it’s awful, I really think it’s awful that you can’t come to work and work in an environment that you serve your country for,” said Carter.

He says the in the last six months he’s been careful at work.

“I’ve gone through so many changes trying to prevent this here,” said Carter.

We told you back in December Carter hired an attorney to fight a shift change at the Jefferson Barracks Branch where he works.

The custodian said because of his medical condition, agoraphobia, he’s unable to be around a lot of people, and has to work the night shift.

He won that battle, at least he thought so, until he got letters stating grounds of termination. The letters allege he went AWOL, taking improper leave and dressing out of uniform.

Carter and he and his attorney feels this is payback.

“As long as I’m in their reach, it gives them the opportunity to do what they want to do to me,” Carter said.

They say the days in question, Carter did not go AWOL but requested to take medical leave.

“Any time that I call in, it's for legit reasons,” he said.

News 4 reached out to the Office of Veteran Affairs, who said they can’t comment because they are still reviewing the case.

For now, Carter says he’s trying to remain positive.

“You back a dog against a wall and he’ll strike out at you," he said. "I don’t want to do none of that, all I want to do is be left alone,” said Carter.

Cater and his attorney will have a hearing Wednesday with members of the VA to discuss the situation.