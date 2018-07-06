First responders among 6 hospitalized in Hazmat situation at Roxy's nightclub

BROOKLYN, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Several first responders were taken to the hospital after responding to multiple overdoses at a Brooklyn, Illinois club early Friday morning.

Officers were called to Roxy’s nightclub on Madison Avenue just before 3 a.m. After arriving, emergency crews said they transported three people to the hospital. A trooper at the scene told News 4 he believes the people overdosed on fentanyl.

According to Washington Park fire officials, an officer was then taken to the hospital by another officer to get checked out after responding to the overdose situation. The official could not confirm whether the officer was exposed to any drugs at this point.

During a media briefing just before 6 a.m., officials said another officer from Brooklyn and an EMS worker were also taken to the hospital.

About an hour after the first crews were called to the club, fire units from Brooklyn and Madison were dispatched for a possible hazmat situation.

The Illinois State Police Department's drug unit was called to investigate the substance those taken to the hospital were exposed to. The substance was reportedly bagged and will undergo a test.

The club was placed under quarantine after the incident.

Five of the six people taken to the hospital, including the three first responders, were treated and released hours after the incident. The sixth person was still listed in serious condition.

