New mom's AC unit stolen while she was at hospital visiting premature twins

An AC unit was stolen from a North County home last Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

A North County mother is looking for help replacing her stolen air conditioning unit.

Last Tuesday, Jennifer Layton said her neighbor told her two men got away with her AC unit.

“I just want to know, why did you do this? Just why,” said Layton. “[It’s been] very, very stressful, been having a lot of anxiety.”

Layton said it’ seems like she just can’t catch a break.

“I first found out as I was walking into the hospital as I was going to visit my immature babies,” said Layton.

In May, she gave birth to twin girls who were born at 28 weeks because of a rare deformity in their umbilical cords. The twins have been at St. Louis Children’s Hospital ever since.

“I just stopped and immediately shut down and started crying,” Layton said. “It is super-hot in there right now, it’s about 95 degrees. I don’t know if I can bring my babies back.”

She has been trying to sell and rehab her house because she can’t keep up with the bills. She was forced to quit her job so she could be at the hospital with her twins.

The chances of selling her house to relieve the financial burden were quickly compromised, she said when the two men took her unit.

With the News 4 weather team forecasting another heat wave over the next few days she said there’s no way she can stay inside her Florissant home.

If you’d like to help they have created a GoFundMe.

If you know anyone without air conditioning Cool Down STL is available.

