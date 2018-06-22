Ohio CEO pleads guilty to bringing millions of pounds of hazardous waste to Missouri

Brajean Sledge has been found. She walked into a KCPD station unhurt. She is currently talking with police. Anthony King still remains a person of interest.More >
The Richmond Heights PD reported a stabbing outside the Galleria Mall in Richmond Heights.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the death of one of their officers who was found dead on a patio in South County home Saturday.
The St. Louis County police are searching for a pregnant woman and her child.
