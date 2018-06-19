2-semi crash causes massive backup on I-55

A semi-truck being towed away after a crash Tuesday morning (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An accident involving two semi trucks caused massive delays on Interstate 55 northbound beginning at the Poplar Street Bridge Tuesday. Traffic was backed up past Jefferson Avenue on 55.

Two lanes were closed but the wreck was cleared around 12:30 p.m.

It's unclear what caused the accident or if there were any injuries.