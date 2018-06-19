Suspect dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff with U.S. Marshals

Officers in the 3800 block of Greer during a standoff (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A standoff involving U.S. Marshals in north St. Louis ended with what appears to be a suicide, according to police

According to the St. Louis Police Department, the U.S. Marshals were attempting to arrest a homicide suspect in the 3800 block of Greer around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect refused to exit the residence. The suspect, who is in his 40s, had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a murder in Webb, Mississippi a few days ago.

The building was a two-family flat, and the residents on the other side of the building were evacuated.

Officials told News 4 as marshals approached, a man opened the door and they heard a shot from inside. The suspect was found dead when authorities entered the home.

The man who opened the door is cooperating with authorities. It's not known how the man knew the suspect at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

