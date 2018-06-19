Caught on camera: Bus explosion in China

CHINA (CBS) – Monday, an explosion on a public bus left a number of passengers in Leshan City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The blast took place just after 6:30 p.m. while the bus was traveling on a street in the city center.

Surveillance video showed the bus stopping in the middle of a street, apparently to drop off passengers, and suddenly a blast occurred on board. One passenger was seen jumping out of a window. The bus was then immediately enveloped in thick smoke as nearby pedestrians were seen scurrying away from the scene.

A cell phone video showed panicked passengers and onlookers on the sidewalk, and some people carrying an injured passenger off the bus.

Almost all the windows on the bus were shattered.

All the injured passengers were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

