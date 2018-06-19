2018 LouFest lineup announced - KMOV.com

2018 LouFest lineup announced

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
The 2018 LouFest lineup (Credit: LouFest) The 2018 LouFest lineup (Credit: LouFest)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The 2018 LouFest lineup has been announced!

T-Pain, Michael McDonald, Kacey Musgraves, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Modest Mouse and The Head and The Heart are among the over 40 artists set to perform during the two-day event.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the size and depth of the 2018 lineup,” says Mike Van Hee managing partner with Listen Live Entertainment. “St. Louis loves the rock legends as much as the modern innovators and LouFest 2018 delivers on both more than ever before.”

Over 60,000 people attended last year's LouFest. 

All performers are listed below:

  • Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters
  • Modest Mouse
  • The Head and the Heart
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Gary Clark Jr.
  • Michael McDonald
  • T-Pain
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Moon Taxi
  • Quinn XCII
  • Margo Price
  • Misterwives
  • Anderson East
  • Mt. Joy
  • Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
  • Tank and the Bangas
  • Jukebox the Ghost
  • Keyon Harrold
  • Durand Jones & The Indications
  • White Reaper
  • Larkin Poe
  • Savannah Conley
  • Walker Lukens
  • Liz Cooper & The Stampede
  • The New Respects
  • Scrub & Ace Ha
  • Grace Basement
  • The Knuckles
  •  River Kittens
  • Dracla
  • The Burney Sisters
  • Kevin Bowers’ Nova & Special Guests
  • Tonina
  • Mo Egeston All-Stars
  • Anita Jackson
  • Ptah Williams Trio
  • Jesse Gannon
  • Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet
  • Owen Ragland Quintent
  • Bob DeBoo + The Dark Room All-Stars
  • Daily sets by Robot + Bike and Sick Beats by J. Ill on the LouKidz Stage

The 2018 festival will take place on the Upper Muny Grounds and Festival Plaza in Forest Park on Sept. 8-9.

Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.

