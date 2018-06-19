2018 LouFest lineup announced

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The 2018 LouFest lineup has been announced!

T-Pain, Michael McDonald, Kacey Musgraves, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Modest Mouse and The Head and The Heart are among the over 40 artists set to perform during the two-day event.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the size and depth of the 2018 lineup,” says Mike Van Hee managing partner with Listen Live Entertainment. “St. Louis loves the rock legends as much as the modern innovators and LouFest 2018 delivers on both more than ever before.”

Over 60,000 people attended last year's LouFest.

All performers are listed below:

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters

Modest Mouse

The Head and the Heart

Kacey Musgraves

Gary Clark Jr.

Michael McDonald

T-Pain

Brothers Osborne

Moon Taxi

Quinn XCII

Margo Price

Misterwives

Anderson East

Mt. Joy

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Tank and the Bangas

Jukebox the Ghost

Keyon Harrold

Durand Jones & The Indications

White Reaper

Larkin Poe

Savannah Conley

Walker Lukens

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

The New Respects

Scrub & Ace Ha

Grace Basement

The Knuckles

River Kittens

Dracla

The Burney Sisters

Kevin Bowers’ Nova & Special Guests

Tonina

Mo Egeston All-Stars

Anita Jackson

Ptah Williams Trio

Jesse Gannon

Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet

Owen Ragland Quintent

Bob DeBoo + The Dark Room All-Stars

Daily sets by Robot + Bike and Sick Beats by J. Ill on the LouKidz Stage

The 2018 festival will take place on the Upper Muny Grounds and Festival Plaza in Forest Park on Sept. 8-9.

