Woman who had sentence commuted by Greitens after 3 decades in prison speaks

(KMOV.com) - A woman who spent more than three decades behind bars had her sentence commuted by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on his last day in office.

Verdia Miller, 76, spent more than 30 years in prison for a 1978 murder that she was a witness to, but she did not pull the trigger.

She spoke to News 4’s Chris Nagus about her time in prison and what she plans to do going forward.

