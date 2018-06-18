Firefighters: Don't use fire hydrants to cool down

Firefighters are warning people not to use fire hydrants to cool down on hot days.

The St. Louis Fire Department says the practice is not only illegal but outright dangerous.

“We’ve had kids get knocked down in these things. We’ve had kids get hit by cars because they’re in the street. So, I don’t think folks take that into consideration. But you’re putting yourself, or your kids in a dangerous situation allowing them to play in the water,” said Captain Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department.

Mosby says the department loses around $1,000 of water per minute when a hydrant is open, water that they need to extinguish fires.

For a list of pools open in St. Louis City, click here.

