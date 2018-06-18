St. Charles County police, fire go through joint active shooter training

Monday emergency officials in St. Charles County were training for potential active shooter situations. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Monday emergency officials in St. Charles County were training for potential active shooter situations.

The St. Charles Police and Fire Departments spent the day at Jefferson Intermediate School for the training session which included classroom learning and practical drills and scenarios.

Officials say training together is beneficial to both departments.

The purpose of the training is to put officers and firefighters through high-stress situations to encourage calm and calculated decision making if those situations arise.