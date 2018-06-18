Caught on Camera: 'Pizza Squirrel' enjoys slice of Imo's in Forest Park

'Pizza Squirrel' was caught eating a slice of Imo's pizza this past weekend in Forest Park. (Credit: Evan and Laura Fluty of St. Peter's)

St. Louis now has it's own version of 'Pizza Rat'.

Evan and Laura Fluty of St. Peters were enjoying a lovely afternoon in Forest Park this past weekend when they saw a squirrel climb into a nearby trash can and pull out a slice of Imo's Pizza.

'Pizza Squirrel' with a 'square beyond compare' in his paws climbed a tree near Art Hill and enjoyed a few bites of St. Louis' favorite pizza.

