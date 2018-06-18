Watch: ER doctor suspended after video shows her yelling at patient: ''You must be dead!'

LOS GATOS, Calif (KMOV/CNN/KRON) -- A California doctor has been suspended from the hospital where she worked following an incident in which she was caught on tape berating a patient in her care.

“I'm sorry sir, you are the least sick of all the people who are here who are dying,” Dr. Beth Keegstra is heard telling the patient. Keegsta worked at El Camino Hospital in Los Gatos.

Samuel Bardwell, 20, a college athlete, collapsed at basketball practice with an apparent anxiety attack. He complained about an inability to breath.

"He can't inhale," she replied, mocking him. "Wow! You must be dead. Are you dead, sir? I don't understand. You are breathing just fine."

"I did nothing wrong," Bardwell said. "I did not raise my voice, I was not aggressive. I didn't have the intent or the ability to even be aggressive."

The doctor was working in the hospital emergency room near San Jose and is believed to have thought that Bardwell just wanted to get a hold of prescription drugs.

The confrontation even got physical after the patient said he could not sit up. She allegedly started pulling on his arm to get him up.

"I have no other words for it. I'm just so confused of why somebody would treat me like that, Bardwell said. Without being aggressive, without me being hostile. You know, they were the ones being hostile from the beginning. They were the ones being confrontational from the beginning. I couldn't. I was numb head to toe."

El Camino Hospital CEO Dan Woods released a statement acknowledging the unprofessional behavior witnessed in the video, and went on to say, "we take this matter very seriously and the contracted physician has been removed from the work schedule pending further investigation."

In addition, the hospital responded to local television station KRON with an update saying that they've contacted their contracted provider and let them know to take this physician off their list of approved emergency room doctors.