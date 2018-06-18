New report shows increased cancer risk for those near Coldwater Creek

A woman who spent more than three decades behind bars had her sentence commuted by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on his last day in office.More >
The Margarita Madness 5K Run advertises fun while you run on their website, which is what appealed to Wendy Keinbush and her friends.More >
Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance identifying an armed and dangerous suspect they believe forced a woman into her own vehicle, drove her to an ATM and forced her to withdraw money from her bank account Sunday evening in the Central West End.More >
Firefighters are warning people not to use fire hydrants to cool down on hot days.More >
