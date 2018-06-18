New report shows increased cancer risk for those near Coldwater Creek

A new report is highlighting the concerns of those who live near Coldwater Creek in North County.

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry found people who have lived along the creek have an increased risk of bone or lung cancer.

Those who lived or regularly played there between the 1960s and 1990s also face a risk of leukemia, skin or breast cancer.

Experts are recommending you share any possible exposure with your doctor.

The agency will be holding two public meetings at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Florissant to discuss the report’s findings:

On June 27, 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and the next day at 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.