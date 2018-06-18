St. Charles County Health Department warns of insect borne illnesses

The St. Charles County Health Department is seeing a dramatic increase in number of diseases from ticks and mosquitoes this year.

The department says the spike is likely due to people being better at reporting their illness but could have something to do with the abnormally warm spring.

The department says if you do go outside, make sure to wear bug protection spray. Besides the spray, the health department recommends wearing light colored clothing so you can easily spot ticks and remove them.

