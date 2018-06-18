West County man accused of having sexual contact with two young girls

Jason Lawson, 51, is charged with first-degree sodomy and first-degree statutory rape. Credit: St. Louis County PD

A Wildwood man is facing charges for allegedly having sexual contact with two children younger than 12.

Jason Lawson, 51, is charged with first-degree sodomy and first-degree statutory rape.

Between June 2006 and May 2008, police say he put a girl’s hand on his penis. Between June 2014 and 2016, he allegedly had sex with another girl. Both were younger than 12 at the time, police say.

Police say both victims lived in the same subdivision of Wildwood as Lawson, The Manors of Cherry Hills.

Police are asking any other victims to call them at 314-615-5400.

