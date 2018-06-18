Granite City teacher under investigation for possible relationsh - KMOV.com

Granite City teacher under investigation for possible relationship with student

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

A teacher in the Granite City School District is under investigation for a possible relationship with a former Granite City High School student.

The district’s superintendent confirmed the district has been looking into the matter for the last week.

The superintendent declined to name the teacher, but said a letter of resignation would likely be on the agenda for the next school board meeting.

A special board meeting has been called for this Friday.

