Kids from children's charity get first look at new Gateway Arch museum

A group of 60 children from Variety, the children’s charity of St. Louis, got a sneak peek at the renovated museum at the Archgrounds on Monday.

Variety helps children with physical and developmental disabilities reach their full potential.

The new museum at the Gateway Arch is designed to be accessible to everyone and is set to open its doors to the public July 3.

