WANTED: Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in CWE robbery, abduction

Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying this man who they believe forced a woman into her own car and her empty bank account at a nearby ATM. (Credit: SLMPD)

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect they consider 'armed and dangerous' after they said he forced a woman into her own vehicle, drove her to an ATM and withdrew money Sunday evening in the Central West End.

Police say the victim, a 25-year-old woman was walking to her car parked in 4400 block of Maryland near the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis when the suspect, a man in his mid-30s, approached her as she opened her car door. The suspect flashed a gun and demanded the victim get in the passenger's seat, according to police.

The suspect then drove the victim in her car to an ATM on Natural Bridge and Union where he used the victim’s ATM card to make several withdrawals police said. The suspect drove around for a little while longer before parking the victim’s car at the Wohl Recreation Center on N. Kingshighway where he fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was described by the victim as standing between 5’9” and 6’0”, wearing a Looney Tunes t-shirt and a blue baseball cap.

Police believe the suspect is also involved in two other robberies.

Police believe on Tuesday, June 12 on S. Kingshighway. The suspect followed a 37-year-old woman to her apartment near Forest Park and demanded her to hand over her belongings. The suspect was later seen on surveillance using the victim's credit card at the Schnucks on Lindell.

The other robbery occurred on Friday, June 15 in the 600 block of Clara. The victim, 29-year-old woman was approached by the suspect just outside her apartment building. The suspect showed a weapon and demanded she hand over her belongings, according to police.

Police said this individual should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8447).

