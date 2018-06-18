Graphic: Body cam footage shows suspect shot in back while fleeing police

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CNN/KMOV) -- A man is recovering after being shot by police last week in California. Body camera video of the incident was released by the San Francisco Police Department.

The video starts when officers noticed a group of people with open containers of alcohol. When they approached to issue a ticket, one of the four people took off. An officer chased after 28-year-old Oliver Barcenas.

Barcenas can be seen taking off his jacket while running.

Police say shots were fired when Barcenas removed a gun from his waist.

Officers called for paramedics while trying to keep witnesses away from the suspect.

Barcenas was shot in the back and taken to the hospital.