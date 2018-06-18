If you saw the Goodyear blimp in St. Louis, here's why

KMOV.COM - The Goodyear blimp was spotted in St. Louis and many surrounding communities. Did you see it?

The Goodyear blimp made a pit-stop at the St. Louis Regional Airport in East Alton on its way to Topeka, Kansas.

Before landing, the big airship made a few rounds high above the city of St. Louis.

Seeing the blimp up close and personal is something not everyone gets to do. In fact, the folks from Goodyear say the public can't even purchase tickets, but that doesn't mean people don't get to ride in it.

Goodyear gives blimp tickets to charities and the charities can auction those tickets off and keep 100% of the proceeds.

Goodyear will have one of it's three blimps at the PGA Championship here in St. Louis later this summer.

Goodyear Blimp Stats:

Length: 246.4ft

Width: 64.79ft

Height: 57.57 ft

Volume: 297,527 cubic ft

Weight: 19,780 pounds

Maximum Speed: 73mph

Seating: Up to 14

