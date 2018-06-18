Police: Man dies due to cardiac arrest at Justice Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after an inmate collapsed at the Justice Center and later died, police say.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. Saturday at 200 S. Tucker. Officers received a call for a “sudden death” after an inmate collapsed and was transported to a local hospital.

Leon V. Smith was pronounced deceased due to cardiac arrest.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Homicide Division is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved