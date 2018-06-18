Police: Man dies due to cardiac arrest at Justice Center - KMOV.com

Police: Man dies due to cardiac arrest at Justice Center

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Connect
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after an inmate collapsed at the Justice Center and later died, police say.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. Saturday at 200 S. Tucker. Officers received a call for a “sudden death” after an inmate collapsed and was transported to a local hospital.

Leon V. Smith was pronounced deceased due to cardiac arrest.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Homicide Division is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly