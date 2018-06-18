Police asking for help in investigation of north city homicide

Police in north city are asking for help in the investigation of a shooting that left a man dead in the College Hill neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to police, officers received a call for help in the 4400 block of North 19th Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival police say the officers located 29-year-old Daveon Eddington suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

Eddington was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8447).

