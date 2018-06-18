Kelly Chase leaving Blues broadcast booth after 18 seasons

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The voice of the Blues is going to be off the airwaves for the first time in 18 years.

Kelly Chase, who spent nearly two decades calling games alongside Chris Kerber, is leaving the broadcast booth to take a new role with the Blues.

Stepping away from the mic, Chase will take over business and community development for the club.

In a statement on the team’s website, Chase said, “I'll be able to sit down and watch a game or sit with a sponsor or client or someone that's been part of our community and talk with them on a different level. It's going to be a huge change for me. I've never sat down and watched the game with the fans. I'm going to get their perspective on things and help make it a better experience for them. And I've never sat down and watched a game with my sons, who are ages 19, 17 and 15. I'm finally going to get to do that now.”

Kerber will continue to call play-by-play. There has not been an announcement on who will replace Chase as the color commentator.