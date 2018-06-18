Overnight construction on Poplar Street Bridge to impact drivers heading to Illinois

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Overnight construction Tuesday will impact drivers traveling from St. Louis to Illinois.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close the ramp from westbound Interstate 44/northbound Interstate 55 to the Poplar Street Bridge. About a half hour later, crews close the left lane on the Poplar Street Bridge.

During the closure, crews will be installing girders between the eastbound and westbound bridge as part of the ongoing work to add a fifth lane.

The ramp and lane are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved