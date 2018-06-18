Lord of the Dance coming to Peabody Opera House this fall

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Lord of the Dance is coming to Peabody Opera House this November!

The dance production is a classic tale of “good versus evil”. Lord of the Dance premiered at the Coliseum in London two decades ago and in 2014 Michael Flatley took over as the choreographer.

The show mixes dance and music with a contemporary classic tale.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $27 and up.

The concert will be held on November 4 at 7 p.m.

