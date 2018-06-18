Tickets for Elvis Costello & The Imposters on sale Friday - KMOV.com

Tickets for Elvis Costello & The Imposters on sale Friday

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
(Credit: Elvis Costello & The Imposters) (Credit: Elvis Costello & The Imposters)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – This November, Elvis Costello & The Imposters will perform at the Peabody Opera House.

The 20-date tour announcement comes after Costello signed to Concord Records.

Tickets for the November 21 first go on sale Friday, June 22.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly