Jason Mraz bringing acoustic tour to St. Louis

Jason Mraz performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 11, 2016, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Jason Mraz will bring his “Live in Stereo” acoustic tour to St. Louis in early December.

The Grammy-award winning artist is partnering with percussionist Toca Rivera for intimate acoustic performances. The tour will stop at the Peabody Opera House on Dec. 9.

Tickets for the December show go on sale Friday, June 22 at 11 a.m.

