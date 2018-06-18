Was your vehicle burglarized in Troy, Ill. this weekend? Police may have your items

TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East police department is looking to reunite stolen property with its owners after a rash of vehicle burglaries over the weekend.

The Troy, Illinois Police Department said they received several vehicle burglary reports over the weekend and that they have a suspect. They also said they have recovered the stolen property.

Anyone who was a vehicle burglary victim and would like more information on the recovered property should contact Det. Tony Luther at 618-667-6731 or tluther@troypolice.us.

