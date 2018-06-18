Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys, to perform in St. Ch - KMOV.com

Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys, to perform in St. Charles this fall

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Brian Wilson will perform at The Family Arena this fall.

The co-founding member of the Beach Boys will bring his Greatest Hits Live tour to the arena on November 15, 2018.

Ticket prices range from $55 to $100 and go on sale Friday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

