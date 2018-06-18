Man, 57, dead after hitting utility pole in Jefferson County - KMOV.com

Man, 57, dead after hitting utility pole in Jefferson County

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Connect
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A 57-year-old man died after hitting a utility pole in Jefferson County, according to officials.

Steven Loyd was driving on Montebello Rd. when he traveled off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole and telephone junction box around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Loyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly