Man, 20, killed in Lincoln County crash Saturday night

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed when the car he was riding in crashed in Lincoln County Saturday night.

Dillon Krause, 20, was a passenger in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when it traveled off the roadway and overturned around 10:40 p.m. on Beck Road south of Shepherd Farm Road. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash.

