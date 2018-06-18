Scooter driver killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A scooter driver was killed in an early morning crash in Franklin County.

Nicholas J. Indelicato, of Pacific, was killed when his 2018 Taizhou Scooter crashed on Hogan Road near Grandview Lane around 3 a.m. Monday. The 37-year-old was ejected from the vehicle after it overturned, according to the crash report.

Indelicato was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved