Scooter driver killed in Franklin County crash - KMOV.com

Scooter driver killed in Franklin County crash

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
A 2018 Taizhou Scooter crashed in Franklin County (Credit: KMOV) A 2018 Taizhou Scooter crashed in Franklin County (Credit: KMOV)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A scooter driver was killed in an early morning crash in Franklin County.

Nicholas J. Indelicato, of Pacific, was killed when his 2018 Taizhou Scooter crashed on Hogan Road near Grandview Lane around 3 a.m. Monday. The 37-year-old was ejected from the vehicle after it overturned, according to the crash report.

Indelicato was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly