2 suspects in custody after early morning police chase ends in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are in custody after a police chase in Berkeley overnight.

Hillsdale officers told News 4 they chased a vehicle matching a description of the one involved in a deadly shooting on Olive Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The chase eventually ended on Evergreen, just south of Airport Road, in Berkeley.

Two people were taken into custody following the chase. Police have not said if those arrested are the suspects from the shooting.

