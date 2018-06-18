1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Midtown bar overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A shooting outside a bar in Midtown St. Louis left one person dead and two others injured overnight.

The shooting occurred just after midnight at The Olive Bar, located in the 3000 block of Olive Street, across from Harris Stowe State University and a few blocks away from St. Louis University.

A shooting witness told News 4 he was standing outside the bar when he heard about 40 gunshots and took cover.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the shots were fired from a vehicle by two suspects in a dark-colored car. He also said the suspects in the car and a group in the parking lot shot at one another.

“We also learned that there was an exchange of gunfire, so there was persons firing from the parking lot just east of that location,” Chief Hayden said. “There was at least one dark-colored vehicle that had two occupants inside firing shots at those persons, so there was an exchange of gunfire.”

The bar building was hit with bullets but no one inside was injured.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

No other details have been released.

