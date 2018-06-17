2 charged after owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus hit during carjacking

The scene of the crash shortly after the hijacking. (credit Michael Edwards)

Curtis Alford is accused of hitting 2 people with a stolen truck. Jana Stowers is accused of robbery & armed criminal action in connection with the incident (Credit: St. Louis Police)

Gus Gus Fun Bus owner Mike Arnold was hospitalized after being struck by a truck Saturday (Credit: KMOV)

Two people are facing charges after the owner of a well-known St. Louis party bus was struck by a stolen truck during a carjacking Saturday afternoon in downtown St. Louis.

According to court records, 20 -year-old Curtis Alford used pepper spray to carjack a Ford F-150 from two women and then hit two witnesses as he sped away. Gus Gus Fun Bus owner Mike Arnold was one of the two people struck near Kiener Plaza. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, having broken his scapula, elbow, several ribs and his spine.

During his attempted escape, Alford stopped to allow Jana Stowers, 18, into the passenger side.

Police say Alford and Stowers admitted to planning a robbery in order to steal the truck.

Alford, who is from Maplewood, was charged with 10 felonies, including assault and robbery. His bail was set at $200,000.

Stowers, from East St. Louis, was charged with robbery and armed criminal action. Her cash-only bail was set at $40,000.

After news of Arnold's injuries spread, a GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for medical expenses. You can donate here.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.