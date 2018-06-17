'Stay alert': Ballwin police warn residents after bear sightings reported

The Ballwin Police Department is warning residents to stay alert after a bear was spotted Sunday night.

Watch: Video shows Ballwin black bear

Police say the bear was spotted around 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Oak Run Lane. Witnesses told officers the bear was last seen running between the Castle Pines subdivision and Oak Run Lane.

Residents in the southern area of Ballwin are urged to bring in the trash and keep their pets inside.

This isn't the first time a black bear has been spotted in our area. Last week, a bear was spotted in the mobile home park in Pevely. Another bear had to be euthanized after being struck by a car in Cuba, Missouri.

The police department has contacted the Department of Conservation about the sighting but asked anyone who spots the bear to contact law enforcement at 636-227-9636.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.