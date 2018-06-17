2 men taken to hospital after north St. Louis shooting

Two men were injured in a shooting in north St. Louis Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Paris in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Both men, described as being 27 and 25 years old, arrived at a local hospital around 4 p.m. by a private vehicle.

According to police, one of the victims was shot in the stomach and is in critical, unstable condition. The other victim was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

Police said the victims were taken to the hospital in separate vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.

