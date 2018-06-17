St. Louis woman donates kidney to save dad's life before Father's Day

A St. Louis father received the ultimate Father's Day gift from his daughter-- one that essentially saved his life.

Don Iverson soaked in the precious time that he spent with his grand kids Sunday. He says he didn't think that he would be around for those special moments 14 years ago.

"Well I thought I would have been dead by now," said Iverson.

Iverson was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease, an inherited disorder where clusters of cysts grow over your kidneys. In 2005, Iverson's illness hit the lowest point where he was left with two decisions: getting a kidney donor or dialysis.

"Not giving [my] kidney would have robbed me a lot of years with my dad," said Ivy, Iverson's daughter.

All three of Iverson's kids jumped at the chance to donate their kidney but Ivy was the one who ended up helping.

"To me, it's almost like every day is Father's Day, it's like what can I do for them? " Iverson said.

Seeing how much a living donor transplant helped her dad, Ivy was inspired to change her career aspirations.

"Now I'm actually a transplant coordinator so I get to do this all the time and get to see people get their lives back," Ivy said.

Ivy also works for the St. Louis area chapter of the PKD Foundation. They hold an annual fundraiser in Tower Grove Park on October 7th. .

For more information on the foundation, click here.

To contact the St. Louis PKD Foundation, email stlouischapter@pkd.org

Education meetings are heald every second Monday of the month.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved