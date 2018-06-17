Man accused of gunning down in neighbor in Collinsville

Gary Lee mourns the loss of his son who was allegedly gunned down by a neighbor. ( Credit: KMOV)

Robert Beckman is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his neighbor in Collinsville. Credit: Collinsville PD

A Metro East man said his son was shot to death by a neighbor in the middle of the street Friday night.

Gary Lee is grief-stricken as he spends his first Father's Day in 40 years without his son, Danny.

"There wasn't a better son you could have," said Lee, "He was getting engaged and everything was working out for him so well."

Lee said his son stopped by his Collinsville home to watch the Cardinals game. As Danny was walking to his truck to leave, a 57-year-old man walked outside from his home nearby and shot him.

"I ended up having a nut for a neighbor and he kills him right in front of me," Lee said, "He's laying in my arms and I'm screaming for help."

Danny was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The 57-year-old neighbor, Robert Beckman, is in police custody and is charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested after getting into an accident on I-255.

Lee said his son hasn't spoken to his neighbor in years but believes the man was harboring bad feelings because of an old dispute. Danny accused the neighbor of vandalizing his truck.

Despite the reason, Lee believes there isn't an excuse in the world that his neighbor could give to explain why his son isn't by his side.



"It's unforgivable, but I ask the Lord every day to help me out," said Lee.

Beckman is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

