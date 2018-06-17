St. Charles woman killed in I-64 collision on Boone Bridge identified

One fatality came out of the crash on Boone Bridge in Chesterfield. (Credit: KMOV)

The accident occurred when the SUV hit the back of the tractor trailer, according to Chesterfield PD. (Credit: KMOV)

Police have identified the woman killed in a collision on westbound Interstate 64 in the Chesterfield Valley area.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Fed-ex tractor-trailer stopped in the right lane due to a problem with the truck just before noon Sunday. The driver of a Dodge Journey, later identified as Irma Colon of St. Charles, Mo., then rear-ended the semi while traveling on the Boone Bridge.

Colon, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSHP.

The injuries of the semi driver are currently unknown.

The accident closed off three right lanes on the highway until around 6 p.m.

