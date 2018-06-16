Police locate missing St. Louis County teen with autism

St. Louis County police have canceled an endangered person advisory for a missing 19-year-old woman with autism.

Lauren Curtis was reported missing after leaving her home in the 400 block of Summit Place Drive between late Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

Curtis has been diagnosed with autism and suffers from multiple mental health issues, police say.

Tuesday morning, St. Louis County police said Curtis had been located and was safe.

