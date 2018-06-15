2 injured in South City shooting found near Interstate 55 in South City

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in South City Friday (Credit: KMOV)

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in South City Friday evening.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Vermont.

One victim was shot in the face, the other was shot in the side. Both victims were stable when taken to a hospital.

Police said the victims drove to Interstate 55 and Broadway, where officers found them around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the victims were uncooperative with the investigation.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved